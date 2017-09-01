It’s pretty easy to see why it only took investigators a few days to find this fugitive

An easily-identifiable New Hampshire fugitive was finally captured in Pennsylvania.

Investigators caught up to Eric Judkins, 42, when he didn’t return to Hampshire House Half-Way House Manchester on Monday. He was serving a 27-month sentence there after assaulting another inmate.

Judkins was found in a house with another fugitive, Quintin Titus, 22, in Howard, a small Pennsylvania town.

“This dangerous fugitive was quickly arrested due in part to the large number of tips that came into our office, combined with the tireless work of the investigators in both NH and Pennsylvania,” said U.S. Marshal David Cargill in a statement.





Any chance Judkins had of blending in and laying low was thwarted by the tattoos covering most of his face and body.

