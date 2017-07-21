It’s the speed, not the speeding, that could get this woman 20 years in a federal prison

Austin Police have announced that a single July 12 traffic stop yielded a methamphetamine bust with a street value of $2 million.

75 pounds — equivalent to approximately 34,000 grams — of liquid crystal meth were recovered from three jugs of degreaser inside a vehicle driven by Seline Ayala, 23. Ayala is from Laredo, Texas.

Ayala was arrested by an Austin Criminal Interdiction unit, a special unit designed to interview and indicate people who may be transporting narcotics or engaged in other criminal activity. She was initially stopped in a “cold stop” for going five miles per hour over the speed limit on I-35; officers had no hard evidence of a crime when they went to stop her.





According to a police press conference, I-35 is a “great” corridor to move drugs through the state.

Austin Police Officer Robert Richman said officers called in drug dogs when they noticed the young mother acting suspiciously. Police say she couldn’t explain where she was going and her story changed several times.

Also in the car was a woman who police released, saying she was not involved with the alleged crime. While other news reports said Ayala was traveling with her 4-year-old daughter, Austin Police say she was not.

FOX 7 Austin reports that Ayala confessed to other runs as a drug courier, including a June trip to Carrollton, Texas. This time, she said the meth in her trunk and backseat was destined for the Dallas area.

Ayala has been charged with conspiracy to possess and intent to deliver a controlled substance. If convicted on all charges, she could see as many as 20 years in a federal prison.

Richman told reporters that police may catch “less than 1%” of drugs being transported via I-35 and similar corridors.