Killer’s explanation why she took selfie with father-in-law’s dead body is as frightening as the crime

Amanda Taylor, the woman who stabbed her father-in-law and then took a selfie with the dead body explained in an interview with Crime Watch Daily that she did it because “it was just something that made me really happy.”

She killed Charles Taylor by stabbing him multiple times at this home in Ellett, Va. She did it one year after her husband Rex committed suicide. She blamed her father-in-law for her husband taking his own life, and she maintained that is the reason she killed him. She attacked the 59-year-old with a bayonet-style knife in April 2015.





“I just wanted him to feel the pain I felt. That’s the most alive I’ve felt since Rex died,” Amanda said.

RELATED: A knife-wielding man dripping in blood walked into a grocery store holding this gruesome item

Amanda, a mother of two, continued to show no remorse two years after she was jailed. She told Crime Watch Daily “I have absolutely no remorse for what I did to Charlie Taylor at all. I did exactly what I wanted to do.”

During her prison phone interview with Crime Watch Daily, Amanda said:

I was very happy. I was very happy just to finally get all that built-up hate and anger and all those feelings out on him. When I stabbed him I didn’t see anything and he just looked at me and he was like “what are you doing?” and as I was stabbing him, he had reached up and got my hair. I continued to stab him but he kept yelling and it made me nervous so Sean took the crow bar, the tire iron or whatever, and hit him in the back of the head.

RELATED: Drive-by shooting in southeast Houston kills one

The “Sean” she spoke of is Sean Ball, her accomplice, who was sentenced to 60 years for helping her commit the murder.

As for why Amanda decided to take a selfie with the dead body, she said “I was just really excited and I was like, ‘hey I’m gonna take a picture so I can post it and show everyone.’ It was just something that I, it made me really happy.”

In a bizarre twist, Amanda also admitted that she tried to contact the terror group ISIS before her arrest, but she never got response. She said she didn’t actually want to join the group but that she had a “weird obsession” with it.

“I wasn’t trying to join ISIS. I wasn’t going to go blow anything up in the name of, you know,” she said. “I had this weird obsession with it for a minute and I tried to reach out but obviously nothing happened from it.”