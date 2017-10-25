Man killed in shootout that allegedly started like something out of a movie

A man has been booked in the DeKalb County, Ga., jail after allegedly attempting to buy 7 kilograms of cocaine with $230,000 in fake money, leading to a shootout that left a man dead.

Nicklaus Hall, 36, of Ellenwood, is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime (the purported drug buy) and felony murder, warrants released Tuesday show.

Police allege Hall went to Sierra Village Apartments off Buford Highway in Chamblee for the deal at 8 p.m. Oct. 7. He allegedly was planning to use the fake cash, which was made to be used in movies.





“They went into the apartment,” Capt. Ernesto Ford of Chamblee police previously told WSB-TV. “At some point, the sellers realized the money was counterfeit, and from there, it broke bad.”

A shootout erupted inside. A man was seen dangling from the balcony, trying to escape the gunfire. The bullets continued flying outside.

Police said one person from the buyer side was shot, as was one from the group selling. Investigators haven’t revealed which side Charlie Nelson was allegedly on.

The 32-year-old Henry County resident was shot in the head and died on the scene.

The warrants don’t accuse Hall of personally killing him. Instead, Hall is charged with felony murder, a crime that occurs under Georgia law when a person commits a felony, such as Hall’s conspiracy charge, that leads to the death of another.

Hall was booked Monday and has no bond.