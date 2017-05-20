Man tells a judge to “f*** himself,” dares him to raise his bond and learns the price of karma

Charles Nichols is going to be sitting in jail for a long time after the judge set his bail at $14 million. The 33-year-old appeared in a Chatham County, Tennessee court on Thursday for charges related to a sex crime with a minor. Unfortunately for Nichols, he won’t be seeing freedom anytime soon–but he only has his own stupidity to blame.

According to WCCN, the bail was initially set at $50,000 but when Nichols gave Judge Phillip Maxie the finger and told him to “fuck himself,” the price went up. Maxie raised the price to $1 million and continued racking up the millions as the suspect dared him to raise it. Finally, the judge decided that $14 million is a high enough bond to ensure that Nichols awaits trial behind bars. The Sheriff’s office explained the situation plainly to Fox 17, stating “the more he cussed, the more his bond went up.”

Unsurprisingly, Nichols is no stranger to the law. He was arrested in Nashville after police say that he drove over his girlfriend, killing her in March. Reportedly, he and his girlfriend were in an argument when he tried to leave, and she became trapped under the car. His bond, in that case, was $100,000, and he was able to make the payment. However, it’s pretty unlikely that he’ll be making the $14 million bond.