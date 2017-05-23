Man who wanted to show the jury his penis to maintain his innocence is found not guilty

In one of the oddest murder cases in recent memory, Richard Patterson, 65, of Margate, Fla., was found not guilty of second-degree murder Monday in the choking death of his girlfriend.

Francisca Marquinez, 60, died in 2015 when she choked to death. The defense initially argued that she died accidentally while performing oral sex on Patterson at her apartment. In an attempt to prove it, they filed a motion to allow Patterson to show his penis to the jury so they could get a good look at the size of his member.

However, when a medical examiner testified that choking to death on the man’s penis was highly unlikely, the defense transitioned. The judge never ruled on the motion to allow Patterson to show his penis to the jury.





Rather than argue that the woman died by choking on Patterson’s penis, the defense argued that there’s now way to determine her actual cause of death. Medical examiners never determined a cause of death because her body was too decomposed, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“That’s not the way she died,” defense lawyer Ken Padowitz said. “But that’s the way Richard Patterson thought she died.”

Patterson faced a maximum of life in prison if convicted. In altering the defense’s argument from the definitive claim that Marquinez died from choking while performing oral sex, Patterson’s lawyer suggested that Marquinez could have died of a heart attack or stroke that went unnoticed by the defendant.

Her family was not pleased with the verdict.

“This is not justice,” one family member yelled out, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Her official cause of death remains undetermined.

Patterson did not testify.