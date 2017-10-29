Mannequin heads crammed with $75,000 worth of this major no-no has him in deep trouble

Indiana State Police have arrested a man after seizing gift-wrapped packages containing over 1000 grams of methamphetamines stuffed in mannequin heads, reports ABC7.

Paxton Davis was arrested in Bloomington and faces felony charges for possession and distribution of methamphetamines as part of an investigation into a “high-level meth dealer” by Indiana State Police. According to police, Davis was arrested as a result of a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Police All Crimes Enforcement Squad and the Indiana State Police Drug Task Force.

Davis would receive mannequin heads stuffed with meth in gift-wrapped boxes shipped overnight from an address in Southern California, according to the Indianapolis Star. The drugs have a reported street value of about $75,000.

Davis, 44, was arrested in August, too, allegedly found with “over 300 grams of methamphetamine, $15,000 cash, packaging material, smoking devices, needles, and 26 firearms,” according to FOX59. Two of those firearms recovered from Davis’ possession were reported stolen.