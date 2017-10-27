Married teacher allegedly took a student to a “basement man cave” and had her way with him

A married teacher in Michigan spent time in a courtroom instead of a classroom on Thursday to face one of her students who claims that she had a relationship with him.

Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was arrested in September on several sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged relationship with a student. Moran was hired as long-term substitute during the 2016-2017 school year and also a girls’ soccer coach at Stockbridge High School, the Lansing State Journal reports. During Thursday’s preliminary hearing, the boy testified that he was in Moran’s class and that she sent him nude photos of herself via Snapchat — things got physical when she invited him to her house.





The victim claimed that Moran brought him over to her home and “led him into a basement man cave then took off her robe and kissed him,” Fox reports. He says that she then took him to an upstairs bedroom and sexually assaulted him. He recalled, “I was so nervous, I was kind of shaky.” Judge Thomas Boyd decided that the evidence was substantial enough for the case to move to trial, but noted that the student’s testimony is only “one side of the story.” Previously, a detective testified that Moran admitted to having sexual contact with the student, the State-Journal reports.

If convicted, Moran could face up to 15 years in prison.