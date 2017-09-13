“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli hauled back to jail for a Clinton joke

Martin Shkreli, previously convicted of defrauding hedge fund investors, was ordered behind bars Wednesday afternoon after a federal judge declared him a danger to the community.
Shkreli’s online antics reached a boiling point when he offered his Facebook followers $5,000 to grab a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair during her current book tour.
That remark led U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto to revoke his bond and order him jailed.
RELATED: Pharma bro Martin Shkreli is offering big money for a strand of Hillary Clinton’s hair
“This is a solicitation of assault. That is not protected by the First Amendment,” Matsumoto said at an hour-long hearing.
Shkreli will now remain jailed until he is sentenced later this year.
RELATED: It only took a jury five days to decide “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli’s fate