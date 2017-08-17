McDonald’s tells a Florida man the ice cream machine is broken, so he responds with an AR-15

Jerry Henry, 19, of Delray Beach, Fla. is charged with “improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon” after pulling out a fake AR-15 in a McDonald’s, reports FOX 4.

Henry brandished the fake weapon, which later turned out to be an airsoft gun, in the drive-through after employees informed him that the ice cream machine was broken.

Employees in the fast food restaurant ducked for cover out of fear that they were about to be killed. The incident occurred around 11:49 p.m.





Many stories have been written about the elusive McDonald’s ice cream machine, and some of them can only be described as stomach-turning.