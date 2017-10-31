Mom to face a judge for her alleged out-of-control response to her kids eating ice cream

An Idaho woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly beat her children for eating ice cream.

Priscilla Zapata, 26, was arrested last Tuesday; according to court documents, the mother of four told relatives that she “lost it” after finding that her children ate a tub of ice cream, KTVB reports. One of Zapata’s daughters reportedly told investigators that her mother beat her and threw her outside. The other daughter told authorities that she “felt like she was going to die.”

RELATED: Pregnant mom jokingly asked judge to evict her unborn baby, and it actually worked





Police say that Zapata, who lives in Nampa, Idaho, also shaved both the girls’ heads. One of the children claims that she did not say anything to her mother because she was afraid of being cut. The other two children are boys, but the extent of their injuries is still unclear. Authorities issued a warrant for her arrest on Oct. 5, and she was booked into the Canyon County Jail on Tuesday. The children have been placed in the care of child services. A spokesperson for the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office told People, “When we have serious allegations like these, we don’t ever want to rush the investigation. These things take time to complete.”

The young mother is charged with four felony counts of causing injury to a child. If convicted, she could face a maximum of 40 years behind bars, Fox reports. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Nov. 8.