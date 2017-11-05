“Multiple victims” reported at Baptist church shooting in Texas

A mass shooting has been reported at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, about 30 miles from San Antonio, reports the Dallas Morning News. Both local law enforcement and the FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, reports CNN.

Witnesses say the shooter entered the church at about 11:30 am local time and began firing, with some reporting he reloaded at least once, per KSAT and the Daily Mail.

While Wilson County police have confirmed “multiple” victims, there are no official counts of dead or injured at this time. At least one child, a 2-year-old, has been shot. NBC News reports that there are multiple fatalities and as many as 15 wounded.





Police say the shooter is dead and there is no longer an active threat, according to KSAT.

Police tell me shooter is dead and there is no more active threat pic.twitter.com/1QPX8uQtpY — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

This is a developing story.