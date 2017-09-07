Police have a motive for the July murder of an Orthodox Jewish MMA fighter

The three teens suspected of murdering an MMA fighter in a home invasion managed to make away with swords, marijuana and money, police say.

The fighter, Aaron “The Matzoh Brawler” Rajman, was supposedly killed on July 3 around 10:30 p.m. when Jace Swinton, 18, Summer Church, 17, and Roberto Ortiz, 18, entered his house and shot him. On August 31, a grand jury handed down an indictment against them and they were taken to the Palm Beach County Jail where they are being held without bail, the Palm Beach Post reports. Police now believe that the group was after items from the home, including swords, drugs and money, which they stole.





Police have not yet determined which of the suspects shot Rajman. In a Tuesday statement, State Attorney Dave Aronberg said, “This was no random act of violence. Mr. Rajman was targeted by these defendants, and we intend to seek justice for the victim and his family.” Aronberg also noted that though Church is 17, he will be tried as an adult.

Rajman had a 2-2 professional career as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter and was 8-1 as an amateur. He was born in New York but moved to Florida with his family when he was still young. He shared a home in Boca Raton with his mother.