A clown murdered his wife, and decades later the case took an insane turn

Florida police arrested a woman suspected of dressing up like a clown and shooting the wife of a man she would eventually marry.

Sheila Keen Warren, 54, was arrested for the May 1990 murder of her husband’s previous wife, Marlene Warren, 40. Warren reportedly appeared at her victim’s Wellington home dressed as a clown and holding flowers and two balloons, one saying “You’re the best.” She then fatally shot her victim, who died in the hospital a few days later. Bob Ferrell, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokesman at the time, called the murder “the strangest thing I’ve seen in all my 19 years in law enforcement.”





Officers arrested Warren 27 years later at her home in Abingdon, Va. Both she and her husband, Michael Warren, were previously suspects in the case. The pair carried on a romantic affair up until two weeks before the murder and Warren’s now-husband was paying her rent for months prior. It is unclear whether or not Warren’s husband had any involvement in the murder.

“Taking another person’s life is a horrific incident,” said Palm Beach County sheriff’s Sgt. Richard McAfee in a news conference while speaking of the decision to wear a clown costume. “It just took us 27 years to bring closure to the victim’s family. Murder cases never go away.”

Warren was arrested on first-degree murder charges and is currently pending expedition from Virginia to Florida.