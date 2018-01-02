Menu
There’s more information helping investigators get a better understanding of the New Jersey teen who authorities say fatally shot several of his family members on New Year’s Eve.


The new year began in tragedy when, authorities claim, 16-year-old Scott Kologi took the lives of his father, 44-year-old Steven Kologi; mother, 42-year-old Linda Kologi; older sister, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi; and a friend who lived with the family, 70-year-old Mary Schultz. The teenager’s brother, Steven Kologi Jr., and grandfather were also in the house, but both managed to escape unharmed.

By Tuesday, friends of the family had much to say about the Kologi who is accused of pulling the trigger.

“Always smiling, not a violent kid or anything like that,” said family friend Joe Rios, according to CBS New York.

Family friends also had much to say about the victims.

“He always had your back no matter what. He always had your back,” recalled Ronnie Pacheco, childhood friend to Steven Kologi. “He loved his kids to death.”

“Why’d he do that to my cousin? Why would he kill his own mother? She was so good to that boy,” questioned relative Walter Montelione.

Linda Kologi was remembered for her adoring nature, and Steven Kologi for his dedication to his family and his hard work. Shortly after the incident, family friend Chris Grico recalled that the Steven Kologi had coached T-ball. Brittany Kologi was a freshman at Stockton University.

And friends weren’t the only ones to speak up.

Scott Kologi’s older brother penned a tribute to his deceased family members on social media, reported the New York Post.

“Never once was I without a hot meal or a roof over my head,” Steven Kologi Jr. said. “They made sure Christmas came every year although they struggled financially. I cannot even describe the type of people they were so just believe me when I say how great they were.”

Authorities are still searching for motivations behind the attack, though they previously said the shooting appeared to stem from a domestic incident.

Earlier reports asked anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Andrea Tozzi of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.

GoFundMe was set up for the family to cover the funeral expenses.

