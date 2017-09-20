Drug stash in one of the biggest busts police have seen could have had devastating effects

The New York Police Department arrested and charged four after carrying out the largest fentanyl bust the city has ever seen.

NYPD announced in a press release that they seized a total of 122 kilograms (nearly 270 pounds) in narcotics, worth $30 million in street value, following the bust of a Queens apartment and the secondary bust of a vehicle in the Bronx. Police reported 64 kilograms (over 140 pounds) of pure fentanyl and 48 pounds of fentanyl mixed with heroin

The seizure was carried out after investigators witnessed transactions in New Jersey Walmart and Home Depot parking lots.





“The sheer volume of fentanyl pouring into the city is shocking. It’s not only killing a record number of people in New York City, but the city is used as a hub of regional distribution for a lethal substance that is taking thousands of lives throughout the Northeast,” said Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget G. Brennan. Synthetic opioids like fentanyl account for nearly one-third of all overdose deaths. Authorities estimate that the drugs might have yielded 32 million lethal doses.

All four defendants will face charges for criminal possession of a controlled substance (CPCS), while two will face conspiracy charges: