Officers pull over a 13-year-old driving a car and discover 23 other reasons to book them

The Western Colorado Drug Task Force discovered 25 pounds of methamphetamine when they pulled over a vehicle driven by a 13-year-old boy. The teen was traveling with German Michel-Arreola, 22, and Irene Michel-Arreola, 19, at the time.

After being pulled over in Mesa County, Colo., the group consented to a search of the vehicle. That’s when officers came across the drugs, which were distributed in 23 packages.

RELATED: This woman learned the hard way not to leave her kids in a hot car while she hits the bar

The three suspects, all from Los Angeles, were charged with felony “manufacturing, possession and distribution of a Schedule I/II substance.”





On top of the drug charges, the 13-year-old is also charged with “driving without a license and failure to drive in a designated lane.”