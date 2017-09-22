Officials found over 1,000 inappropriate messages between middle school teacher and a student

A North Carolina middle school teacher was arrested and charged with a sex crime involving a child, officials with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Parents of a student complained that Mark Dexter, 42, sent inappropriate messages to their child through Facebook, deputies said.

Investigators determined that it appeared the child and teacher were involved in an online relationship and the messages date to Sept. 9.

Deputies said Dexter was making plans for the child to come to his home, and more than 1,000 messages were exchanged resulting in more than 400 pages of evidence.





Detectives said Dexter admitted to exchanging messages with the student, and some of the messages were sent while at the school from his personal cellphone.

“You send your kids to school and you think they’re safe and look, they’re not,” parent Elizabeth Padgett said.

Dexter is charged with taking indecent liberties with a student by a school guardian following his arrest on Wednesday.

“It definitely needs to stop,” nanny Savannah King said. “That’s the problem with social media these days and young children. Sometimes they get into stuff they’re not meaning to.”

School officials said Dexter was hired at Morgan Elementary on July 27, 2004, and started at Erwin Middle School on Aug. 17, 2005. He taught math and social studies.

Dexter resigned Wednesday.

Dexter’s bond is set at $150,000.

In a statement, Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials said “We are sad and heartbroken any time we receive reports of inappropriate conduct toward any of our students.

“We will continue moving forward in keeping safety a top priority in our schools,” the statement said.