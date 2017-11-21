Menu
ouch Read this Next

Graphic photos emerge after a bounce house nearly changed an Oklahoma family's life forever
Advertisement

Police in Elyria, Ohio have arrested Casey Layne Liberty, who they say is behind a string of bank robberies in the northeastern part of the state.


The 30-year-old suspect allegedly confessed to authorities that she was responsible for the robberies during an interview following her arrest. Because bank robberies are federal crimes, the FBI was brought in to assist local law enforcement agencies in catching the thief. Daniel Begin, 32, was also arrested, though his role in the crimes is still somewhat murky.

A spokesperson at the bureau outlined the following robberies to WEWS-TV; at the time of the initial reporting they had not apprehended Liberty:

  • On September 20, a woman — suspected to be Liberty, robbed Andover Bank in Conneaut, Ohio.
  • On October 4, a woman slipped a note demanding money to a teller at First National Bank in Beachwood, Ohio.
  • On October 12, sometime before 6 p.m., a woman entered a Chase Bank in Fairlawn, Ohio and slipped a note to the teller.

In addition, authorities suspect Liberty to be behind a robbery in Medina, Ohio. Fairlawn Detective Dave Zampelli told WEWS, “The priority is high to identify her and get her into custody. She’s kind of changing her looks, but again, we believe that it is the same individual responsible.” They described her as being in her early twenties.

The authorities first discovered Liberty when an FBI agent was reviewing mugshots and noticed striking similarities between her and the mysterious woman responsible for holding up the local banks.

When agents talked to Begin, he claimed that they robbed the banks to sustain their heroin addiction, WEWS reports. He also claims that they chose to target certain banks because they were far away and people might not recognize them.

RELATED: Bail is set for an Elgin-man caught grooming and soliciting pornography from underage girls

Begin was charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping while Liberty was charged with aggravated robbery.

At this time, it’s unclear what Liberty was arrested for to allow authorities to have her mugshot on file.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

This Christian band’s cover of “Little Drummer Boy” is one for the ages

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Jelani, the media-savvy gorilla, is at it again, and this time he is scoping out female gorillas

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

Terrorists reveal new Trump target in alarming personal details and photos on their websites

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

A Democratic organization’s joke about a MAGA hat and child sexual abuse backfired in a huge way

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Fox News just added a conservative media titan to their roster

Stories You Might Like

New letter from infamous “D.B. Cooper” hijacking case raises conspiracy and cover-up accusations
Crime and punishment

New letter from infamous “D.B. Cooper” hijacking case raises conspiracy and cover-up accusations

,
Police identify suspected cop killer on the run — and reveal a giant new reward for information
Crime and punishment

Police identify suspected cop killer on the run — and reveal a giant new reward for information

,
The “hair weave murderer” couldn’t take the heat when the judge announced her sentence
Crime and punishment

The “hair weave murderer” couldn’t take the heat when the judge announced her sentence

,
Alleged stalker professor’s extremely creepy online dating ideas might leave her forever alone
Crime and punishment

Alleged stalker professor’s extremely creepy online dating ideas might leave her forever alone

,
Advertisement