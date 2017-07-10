One Texas prosecutor thought she’d try to get out of a DWI by invoking the power of (Facebook) friendship

One Dallas County assistant district attorney thought she had the perfect plan to avoid a DWI.

Leah Lucius had already driven into a tree and a fence, causing her vehicle to lose a front tire, by the time officers approached her, reports Dallas Morning News. The 49-year-old driver offered her license to conceal carry instead of her driver’s license and refused to participate in a field sobriety test.

“Give me a break. We are Facebook friends,” Lucius told an officer at the scene, according to a warrant. She was then informed that the interaction was recorded.

Needless to say, Lucius’ attempt was unsuccessful. Though not initially booked, she was taken to the hospital and suspended from her job.