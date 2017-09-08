Police are searching for a suspect who stole a woman’s purse and dragged her down a street

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — A woman was dragged down a Gwinnett County hotel driveway by a pickup truck and run over while resisting an attempt to steal her purse, police said.

About 6 p.m. Aug. 9, the victim was walking to a Marriott in Peachtree Corners, Georgia, after a trip to a nearby store, Gwinnett police Cpl. Michele Pihera said Thursday.

A blue Honda Ridgeline drove near the victim and a woman got out of the front passenger seat and grabbed the victim’s purse, Pihera said. The victim was thrown to the ground after fighting back.





Pihera said the woman got back into the truck, which drove off while the victim held onto her purse.

“[The victim] was dragged down the driveway of the Marriott hotel until being partially run over on Technology Parkway,” Pihera said. “She was eventually forced to let go of her purse.”

The victim had “significant” injuries to her foot, but refused a trip to a hospital, police said.

Police are seeking the woman who grabbed the victim’s purse. She is described as 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7 and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. She had shoulder-length hair and was wearing a black tank top.

The Honda’s model year was about 2006 to 2014 and it had a trailer hitch and a sticker on the bottom left corner of the rear window, police said.

“Though there is no description on the driver, he or she will likely face criminal charges as well,” Pihera said.