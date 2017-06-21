Police arrest Florida woman for two robberies that were just plain pitiful
Police arrest Florida woman for two robberies that were just plain pitiful

A Florida woman is accused of pulling off a pair of robberies that don’t bode well for a lucrative future in crime.

Authorities say Kristi D. Holliman, 35, of Gainesville took $8 from a donation box for a literacy foundation at a Dollar General store Monday, according to the Gainesville Sun.

Holliman then stole cash from the driver of a pickup truck parked outside of a Save-A-Lot store with its windows down.


She doubled her haul, police said, taking $16 from the driver. But she returned $5 to the driver after a witness confronted her.

Holliman didn’t get a chance to add to her booty, said police, who took her to the Alachua County Jail. She faces larceny, robbery and burglary charges.

Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post Staff Writer | Posted on
