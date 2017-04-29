Police arrest man in the strange Fort Worth strangulation death of 23-year-old Molly Matheson

Police arrested 23-year-old Reginald Kimbro in the strangulation death of 22-year-old Molly Matheson, who was found dead earlier this month by her mother in her garage apartment in an affluent area near the campus of Texas Christian University.

NBC DFW reported that Kimbro is being held on $500,000 bail. Matheson’s parents released a statement to WFAA and said that Kimbro is someone their daughter “sort of knew.”

Kimbro says on his Facebook page that he attended the University of Arkansas and studied marketing. His page says he now lives in the Dallas suburb of Plano, about an hour’s drive from Fort Worth.





Matheson also attended Arkansas University; however, the university has no record of Kimbro being a student there, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Fort Worth police announced their officers, working with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, arrested Kimbro for murder.

Molly Matheson's parents tell me they're taking things "one day at a time" in daughter's murder investigation & Molly "sort of" knew suspect pic.twitter.com/XX5vyVySbq — Lauren Zakalik (@wfaalauren) April 28, 2017

Matheson’s father released the following statement:

We would like to thank the Fort Worth Police Department and all the detectives involved in Molly’s case. We know that they were very diligent in their investigation which led to the arrest. This has been an overwhelmingly trying time for our family and we are confident that justice will be served for Molly.

Matheson did not attend TCU; however, a number of students live in apartments in the area. The arrest puts some of their fears to rest.

“I think I’ll always be a little freaked out because it’s just not something you think about happening near TCU, but at the same time it is good to know it’s got some clarity and closure,” TCU sophomore Caroline Wade told WFAA.

What led to Matheson’s death remains uncertain.

Kaylie Kovach, a friend of Matheson’s, wrote on Facebook: “I’m so sick over finding out that I lost another friend from high school! What is our world coming to!?”

She added: “You were such a beautiful soul Molly Matheson. Hope you are having fun in Heaven. Prayers for the entire family and friends.”