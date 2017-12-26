A Florida man has been arrested and charged with murder in the case of his missing wife, according to WFTV.

Titusville woman Lori Upthegrove was last seen Sunday, Dec. 17, at her home. Her husband Timothy Upthegrove, 53, was first arrested in her disappearance after allegedly lying to investigators about where her SUV was located. He is now charged with second-degree murder in addition to obstructing justice and child neglect, the latter charge stemming from allegedly leaving his 8-year-old daughter in a hotel by herself.





Body located believed to be that of Missing Titusville Woman.https://t.co/a87VOnm8iS — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) December 24, 2017

Titusville police say that Timothy and Lori Upthegrove got in a fight on the morning of Dec. 18. That fight ended in fatal injuries for Lori. Physical evidence on Lori Upthegrove’s corpse and evidence in their home and Lori Upthegrove’s SUV, a 2003 Isuzu Rodeo, confirmed the account, according to Florida Today.

After allegedly killing his wife, police say Tim then put her body in the back of her own SUV before dumping her beaten corpse near a storage facility he owned.

Last week, police investigating Lori’s missing person report arrived at a Days Inn motel to question Tim Upthegrove. They deemed her disappearance “suspicious” and arrested him for lying to investigators after allegedly finding Lori’s SUV in the parking lot.

With Lori’s SUV in the parking lot, Tim’s own account of the disappearance was inconsistent. Earlier, he’d told investigators that Lori took the keys to her car and drove away on Monday morning of last week.

Authorities found Lori Upthegrove’s body on Sunday, and they said her husband provided information that led them to the remains.

He is being held without bond. The couple was married on Christmas Eve 2016.