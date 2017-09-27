Police found a drunk soccer fan topless in front of a little boy in the stands

A Minnesota woman was arrested for going topless at a soccer game.

Rose M. Picklo, 23, was forcefully removed from a Minnesota United game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis after baring her breasts in front of a seven-year-old boy and others. The young boy pointed towards a topless Picklo before his mother, Tori Hintzman, told him to “watch the game.”

According to a police report, officers ordered Picklo to put her shirt back on. Officers went to arrest Picklo for refusing to comply, but she pulled her arm away from them. She sat down in defiance after officers finally succeeded in handcuffing her, prompting them to carry her out of the stadium.





“I don’t remember a whole lot about what happened,” Picklo late said. She indicated that she was on her third beer at the time of the incident.

Picklo was charged with public indecent exposure in front of a child, a misdemeanor, and was released from jail two days later.