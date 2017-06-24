Police running a prostitution sting have caught a number of supposedly upstanding men in the act

A prostitution sting cultivated early last week by Tennessee law enforcement in which undercover female police officers posed as prostitutes ended with the arrest of several “Johns.”

In total, 12 men were arrested for sexual acts according to a press release. We are slowly learning more about the group of men, and a few of them have been identified as important members of the community.

WTVC reported that the latest name uncovered is Zachary Vic, who was a teacher and wrestling coach at Heritage High School. The sting was carried out by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.





Ronnie Bradford, who is the principal at Heritage High School, told NewsChannel9, “Mr. Vic called me today and let me know he had been arrested.” He also said that “effective immediately,” Vic will no longer coach or teach at Heritage High School.

Other notable suspects include an ER doctor and a certified nurse. According to the Times Free Press, the men were each charged with “prostitution within 1.5 miles of a school,” and one was charged with possession of schedule VI narcotics for resale.

According to WTVC, the following individuals were arrested during the sting:

Brandon Joseph Moore of McDonald, Tennessee.

Rajendra Patel of Chamblee, Georgia.

Marvin Dwight Davis Jr. of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Michael James Schaffers of Seaford, Deleware.

Clint Austin Christensen of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Matthew Rooker of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Daniel Eliseo Rojop Sontay of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Christopher P. Smith of Signal Mtn, Tennessee.

Benjamin Njogu of Mason City, Iowa.

Nicholas P. Savastand of East Ridge, Tennessee.

James L. Cross of Ringgold, Georgia.

Zachary Vic of Ringgold, Georgia.

