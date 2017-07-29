A 72-year-old man shot his 28-year-old wife because he couldn’t cut it in the bedroom, police say

Police in New York believe that 72-year-old Clarence White took a pistol to his 28-year-old wife after she hit a sore spot during an argument.

At 8:40 a.m. Thursday morning, when authorities arrived, they found Dominique White sitting on the floor. She had been shot in the cheek and was rushed to a hospital where she is in stable condition, the New York Daily News reports. As of Friday, shrapnel from the bullet was still in her face.

When officers found Clarence, he was reportedly still holding the gun and admitted, “I shot my wife.” A neighbor said that she noticed them arguing outside but noted that the news was surprising. Dominique and Clarence have been married for three years and have a child together. At some point during their argument, she told him that he no longer satisfies her “financially or sexually.”





He claimed that he didn’t mean to shoot her but was hoping to frighten her. After the shots were fired and Dominique was bleeding on the floor, Clarence called 911 and followed the operator’s instructions, using a towel to try to stop the bleeding.

On Friday, White was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment and weapons possession. He is being held on $300,000 bond.