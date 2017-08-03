Police say the special ed teacher accused of sleeping with a student actually had three more victims

The former Connecticut special education teacher who has been accused of having sex with one student actually had sex with four students, according to police.

Back in June, Laura Ramos, a 31-year-old married mother of one, surrendered to police after allegations that she had slept with her 18-year-old special education student surfaced. On Wednesday, she surrendered again after being informed about a warrant for her arrest for allegedly sleeping with a second student.

She was released on a $50,000 bond and was charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, which come in addition to the one charge of second-degree sexual assault she was already facing in the original case. According to police, authorities have information about at least two more victims.

Ramos was slapped with an order barring her from contacting her alleged victims while facing a judge alone at her arraignment this week — a stark contrast from her first arraignment, during which her husband sat with her and held her hands as she waited.

Authorities were notified of the second special education student when he said in late June that he had also had sex with Ramos. According to the student, they went to dinner at a restaurant one night and had sex in her car afterward in the parking lot.

On another occasion, Ramos allegedly told the student that her husband didn’t want to have sex with her. She then took the student to another restaurant, where he says they had sex again in the restaurant’s “electrical room.” The student claims she later texted him to say it was the best sex she had ever had.

“My client voluntarily surrendered to police, and we are awaiting the paperwork indicating the basis for the new charges,” Ramos’s lawyer Edward Gavin said. “Laura Ramos continues to maintain her innocence, and we look forward to the progression of the case.”