Police say this man punched a cop and shouted, “I’m a grown-ass man,” so they treated him like one

Fellsmere, Fla., police say they know Elisha Lofton, 73, well. And they got to know him a lot better over the weekend.

In a Facebook post, the police department detailed his arrest on Saturday. They were summoned by someone who called to complain about Lofton, who they said was acting “irate” and appeared “intoxicated.” Lofton had apparently found his car, which he said had been stolen last week. “Look at me, I’m a grown-ass man!” he allegedly told officers who showed up to the scene.

Police say he was angry with them. Last week, Lofton tried to report his “stolen” car, but police wouldn’t make a report. Fellsmere Police say Lofton has “an extensive history of allowing unrestricted access to his vehicle by numerous people.” He’s also failed to prosecute when police have found his “stolen” car in the past.

Police say they reminded him of all this and then reminded him he’d given his car to “a house guest,” whom he’d allowed to use his car before. That didn’t sit well with him, supposedly, so he began shouting obscenities at responding officers, drawing a crowd. As officers moved in, they say he started punching.

They cuffed him and forced him into a patrol car, but not before he allegedly shouted, “Somebody grab a gun and shoot these cops, kill them!” That had quite the opposite effect; Fellsmere police say several bystanders helped put Lofton in the police car and remarked that “he just doesn’t learn.”

Officers sustained minor injuries during the arrest. Lofton has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, as well as resisting arrest with violence and disorderly conduct.