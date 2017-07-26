Police were treated to a show when a suspected bank robber escaped in his birthday suit

A suspect in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., bank robbery is grabbing attention thanks to his elaborate getaway costume. Contrasting with the carefully timed and practiced escapes implemented by John Dillinger’s gang, the suspect simply fled on foot — in the nude.

The man, whom authorities have identified as 25-year-old Alexander Sperber, was trying to evade the police, but his hopes were dashed, as the FBI confirmed to NBC Miami that the suspect was soon arrested. He is currently in custody of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department but will soon be handed over to the FBI.





RELATED: Disturbing video shows a Chicago man who’s cut off his manhood running naked through the streets

A driver on a road near the scene captured footage of the bare-naked bank bandit. Apparently, the man was tossing out $50 and $100 bills as he sprinted down the street. The videographer can be heard exclaiming, “This is bizarre. What is this guy doing?”

WSVN reported that as the suspect was leaving the bank, a packet of red dye hidden in the money spurted all over his clothes. Quickly, he stripped down and began his escape.