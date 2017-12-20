As Republicans prepare for the final push before their tax bill becomes law, Democrats were fired up and Rosie O’Donnell even took to Twitter to offer what was essentially a bribe to Republican senators, in an effort to get them to tank the bill.





In the Tuesday night tweet, the comedian wrote “I promise to give 2 million dollars to Senator Susan Collins and 2 million to Senator Jeff Flake if they vote NO.”

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH DM me susan

DM me jeff no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

When fringe-left Twitter personality Louise Mensch tweeted “it’s bribery, I know you’re joking but you cannot pay lawmakers to vote,” O’Donnell doubled down, writing “I disagree, it is obvious there is a price.”

i disagree

it is obvious there is a price

corker had one

collins too flake

almost brave

he crawled out backwards 2 million to any GOP senator

who votes no

on KILLING AMERICANS MILLIONS WITH OUT HEALTH CARE MY GOD HAVE WE NO SO — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Collins and Flake have both wavered from the GOP establishment through the course of this tax bill — which is why Rosie chose the pair to single out. A lot of Democrats were hinging their hopes on Collins, but the Maine lawmaker shot those chances down when she jumped on board. On Wednesday, she blasted reporters for how they’ve covered her vote, saying “I believe that the coverage has been unbelievably sexist, and I cannot believe that the press would have treated another senator with 20 years of experience as they have treated me,” per a Politico report.

As for O’Donnell, she could technically expect a visit from the authorities; according to Section 18 U.S. Code §201, that sort of behavior is illegal. The law states that it’s illegal to anybody who “offers or promises anything of value to any public official … to influence any official act.” If the feds decide to prosecute, O’Donnell could face as much as $12 million in fines and/or imprisonment for 15 years.

When the votes were counted, O’Donnell’s bribe tweet proved worthless. The senate voted along party lines with every Republican (except John McCain, who is at home in Arizona) voting yes on the bill. All the Democrats voted against it.

Donald Trump took to Twitter to congratulate the legislators in his party on passing the bill, but the president hasn’t taken a shot at Rosie, who was once his favorite target. In fact, the president (who has fired off more than 70 tweets about Rosie) hasn’t written about his comedian-nemesis since May.