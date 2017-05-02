She sold her Jeep on Craigslist — then her regret turned violent

Police in Tulsa, Okla., are looking for a woman who they say invaded the home of a person who bought a Jeep from her and demanded the SUV back.

Police say Alyson Ry Moore and another man invaded the victim’s midtown apartment with a baseball bat and a gun in late March.

Detectives say the victim wrestled the baseball bat from Moore’s hands and hit her in the head with it, but eventually had to comply when the male suspect pulled out a gun.





Police say the suspects then grabbed the keys to the Jeep and a cellphone and ran from the apartment.

Detectives say they often see robberies when it comes to drug sales, but rarely do they see something like this with a vehicle sale, especially several days after the fact.

Police didn’t identify how the victim and suspect set up the initial sale, but they say it’s a good reminder to always stay vigilant, even after selling or buying something from another person.

The victim said police told her that the SUV has since been totaled.

Moore is wanted on two counts of robbery, one count of burglary and one count of auto theft.

The man has not yet been identified.