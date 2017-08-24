He thinks using pepper spray was justified, but he’ll be behind bars until a jury decides

White nationalist Christoper Cantwell was denied bail Thursday after turning himself in to Virginia authorities on felony warrants.
Cantwell, who is a New Hampshire resident, admitted to pepper-spraying a counter-protester at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. earlier this month. He maintained that he pepper-sprayed the counter-protester in self-defense and believed the “only other option was knocking out his teeth.”
RELATED: A Catholic priest admits that he was previously a member of the Ku Klux Klan
Cantwell appeared in a VICE News documentary about the events in Charlottesville, which directly contributed to the death of a counter-protester. He was listed as a speaker at the rally alongside prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer.
Only a few hours after attending the rally, Cantwell posted a video of himself crying over news of the felony warrants for his arrest.