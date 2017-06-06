Some are searching for the reason why one NSA contractor decided to leak classified information

National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Reality Winner was recently arrested by the FBI for leaking classified information.

The 25-year-old, who worked for Pluribus International Corporation, was charged with retaining and transferring evidence of Russian hacking in the 2016 election to The Intercept, co-founded by Glenn Greenwald and other reporters who helped disseminate NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden’s 2013 reports.

While the story continues to piece itself together, many have wondered about the motivation behind her leak.

According to Fox News, Winner was publicly opposed to President Trump because of his positions on the environment.

In one instance, she used the tags #NeverMyPresident and #Resist on a post about Trump and the Dakota Access Pipeline.

It is very important to note that an official motivation has yet to be shared. It should also be noted that Winner did speak publicly about leaks or the administration and media’s abysmal relationship on her Facebook.

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, who has also helped whistleblowers such as the recently-released Chelsea Manning, tweeted his support for Winner: