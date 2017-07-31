South Carolina police are investigating whether or not a missing man’s fate was painted on his front door

South Carolina police are searching for a missing 24-year-old man who was never found after calling 911 last night in Union County.

RELATED: A few days after they disappeared, a teen and her teacher-turned-kidnapper have turned up in an unlikely place

Fox Carolina reports that Kelvin Jerome Durham called 911 on the night of Sunday, July 30, to report that he was being chased. Worse, 911 dispatchers lost contact with him, making it impossible for deputies to find him.

When they arrived in the 2300 block of Cross Keys Highway, the last whereabouts they had for Durham, only his black BMW was present.





On Saturday morning, Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of Durham’s grandmother, where a threatening message — “I Will Kill U” — was spray-painted on a glass front door.

Threat spray-painted on Upstate man's door before disappearance. https://t.co/FGwzIz46OO pic.twitter.com/0FNg9XeWOq — FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) July 31, 2017

Durham’s grandmother says he was home at the time and recuperating from a recent hit-and-run accident. His car was in the driveway, according to police.

Police are reportedly processing the area where his black BMW was found on Sunday as a crime scene.