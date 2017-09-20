Substitute teacher lured her teenage lover into a relationship with nude photos, police say

A former substitute teacher and soccer coach is facing jail time after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, which involved sending nude photos to the teenager via social media.

Allyson Brittany Moran, 26, was arrested last week at a motel in Illinois and was later extradited to Michigan where she was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student and a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a student.

Her underage victim is a male student at Stockbridge High School, where Moran had been working as a long-term substitute chemistry teacher and girls’ soccer coach. The alleged assaults occurred in April when Moran and the student had sex on two occasions in her house. Prior to that, Moran reportedly wooed the student by sending him naked photos of herself on social media. The student later told police about his relationship with her, and a detective testified that Moran fessed up to it as well.

According to Stockbridge High School, Moran is no longer associated with the school “in any capacity.” Superintendent Karl Heidrich deflected questions about the scandal by saying, “The district cannot currently comment on any specific part of the investigation. Student safety continues to be a top priority for our school district and at the more appropriate time (we) will comment further.”

If convicted, Moran faces up to 15 years in prison. She was released from jail after posting 10 percent of her $7,500 bond, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for early October.

