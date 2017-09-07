Taco Bell employees packing heat taught a robber a lethal lesson, police say

Taco Bell employees shot and killed an armed robber who tried to hold up the store on Wednesday morning, according to police.

At around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, two armed men with bandannas covering their faces reportedly entered the Cleveland Taco Bell and demanded that the employees get on the ground. At that point, three employees drew their weapons and began firing back at the suspects. One of the men was hit in the ribs and taken to the hospital, where he died, Cleveland.com reports.

After the shooting, employees called the police and said there was a brief gunfight and that one of the robbers was on the ground. However, they would not tell dispatchers who fired the shots, instead opting to wait for police to arrive. The owner of the restaurant told Cleveland.com that “everyone at the store is okay.”





Employees told the police that the shooting was accidental, but authorities are still investigating what exactly happened. The other robber fled the scene, and, as of Thursday, is still at large. The deceased man has not been identified.

