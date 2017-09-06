Teacher admits to sending nudes to students only months after she was hired, police say

A West Virginia teacher has been arrested after police say she sent nude photos of herself to students.

Tracy Miller, 27, was arrested last Friday and charged with three counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors. On Thursday, administrators at Logan High School in Logan, W.V., contacted law enforcement officials after they say a student came forward with the incriminating images on his phone. When deputies interviewed Miller, she admitted to sending the the pictures, WSAZ reported.

Miller, who taught health at the school, reportedly claimed that she used Snapchat to send the images to pupils. She says that she does not know how many students received the images but estimates as many as five teens got the pictures, the Herald-Dispatch reports.

She has taught at Logan High School since January, and authorities suspect that her criminal behavior has been ongoing for several months. The district has suspended Miller without pay, and police are searching for more students that may have received the images.