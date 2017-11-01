Teacher barely punished after a teenage boy’s mom walked in on them in the act

A former teacher who rang in the New Year with a tryst featuring her friend’s teenage son was handed down a light sentence after entering a plea deal on Monday.

Christine M. Taylor will undergo two years of probation and sex offender counseling after pleading guilty to felony obstruction of justice and a misdemeanor count of endangering the health or safety of a child in exchange for having three aggravated sexual abuse charges dropped. She was also forbidden from contacting the victim and his mother and must serve 10 days with the county sheriff’s work alternative program.





“The victim and his family were consulted and this was the sentence they wanted and recommended,” Taylor’s attorney, Rick Kayne, said after the hearing.

On New Year’s Day in 2016, the 46-year-old language arts and social studies teacher invited the 16-year-old boy and his mom over to her house for pizza. After eating, she allegedly brought the teen to her bedroom and performed a sex act on him. The boy’s mother soon walked in on them, catching them in the act, and called the police.

Taylor was arrested that day and served 12 days in jail before posting bond. She was quickly suspended from her job and resigned shortly after. In civil court, the victim’s mother was awarded a $35,000 settlement after suing her.

