Teacher’s student love began with a phone number on a sticky note and ended in a courtroom

A Michigan teacher’s aide recently pleaded no contest to sexually abusing an underage boy who she met when the victim was picking up his siblings from the elementary school where she worked.

Kimberly Gersonde, 24, will be sentenced for two felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff. The educator met her first victim when he was picking up his younger brothers, and she slipped him a sticky note with her phone number on it. They then had sex on nine different occasions.

She met the second victim while teaching at a high school, though police have not said whether or not he was one of her students.





The victim, who was then 16, told police that she would pick him up in her car, and they would drive around and kiss. He claims that when he tried to break up with Gersonde, she became possessive and was “pestering him” with phone calls, the Journal Sentinel online reports. Eventually, he says, he had to block her number.

The second relationship was much shorter — allegedly lasting from the end of April to the beginning of May. She resigned from St. Francis School District on May 19 and will be sentenced in December.