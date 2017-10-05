The director of a children’s nonprofit had sinister interests on the internet, police say

Police in North Strabane, Pa., with help from Homeland Security, arrested the executive director of a nonprofit organization that helps children with intellectual disabilities and charged him with felony child pornography.

George Harlow Flory, who goes by the name Harlow, is executive director of ARC in York and is currently on leave.

Police claim Flory was using the screen names “Cutegrandad” and “Cutegrandpa” and immediately expressed his sexual interest in young females.



Undercover officers say they with chatted Flory online three times, with officers pretending to be 12, 13 and 14 years old. RELATED: Woman who filmed the “worst” sex crimes against kids in decades gets what she deserves

The chief of police said in each case, Flory used his webcam to expose himself and ask for naked photos.

Raymond Kraft, Arc Board president, released the following statement:

Our attorneys have advised us that Mr. Flory has been suspended without pay until further investigation is completed. As Executive Director, Mr. Flory would not have interacted with any of our young adults in our programs. It would be ill-advised to provide anything to the contrary at this point. There is nothing in our organization that indicates otherwise.

North Strabane’s police chief said he believes Flory has ties to Washington County, where North Strabane is located.

Police have confiscated several cell phones and more than five computers, and they still need to search all of those devices.

Depending on the outcome, more charges could be filed, and the case could be turned over to federal investigators.