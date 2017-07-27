The FBI has arrested a cop who they say forced a suspect into oral sex at his station

After months of investigating, the FBI has arrested 38-year-old Christopher McCoy on charges relating to a March incident that took place at the police station where he works. Prosecutors allege that the Long Island police officer arrested a woman on March 16, and while they were alone at the precinct, he forced the woman to perform oral sex.

According to NBC New York, the victim was arrested on warrants, and as soon as she left the station, she reported the incident — she has not been named. William F. Sweeney Jr., the assistant director-in-charge of the FBI’s New York Field Office, said in a statement, “This type of behavior is outrageous and it won’t be tolerated within our criminal justice system.”





On Thursday morning, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York put out a press release, in which Sweeney further declared, “This type of conduct threatens the reputation of the vast majority of law enforcement officials who serve each day with honor and integrity.”

In May, CBS New York reported on the initial charges. According to that report, the victim’s attorney stated, “This is a routine traffic stop in the morning, and it results, before noon, in a vicious assault in the precinct. It happened twice inside the precinct while she was alone with this officer.” McCoy will appear in court on Thursday afternoon and is being charged with “depriving an arrestee of the right to bodily integrity by forcing her to perform a sexual act in the precinct.”