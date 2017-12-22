An Oklahoma man is facing criminal charges after police say he went to shocking lengths to punish his girlfriend’s son.

Bridgette Payne took to Facebook in since-removed images of her five-year-old son, Ayrian, after Wesley McCollum, 25, allegedly beat him for opening his Christmas presents early, reported KFOR.





“Words cannot explain seeing your baby like this and having no clue what happened,” she wrote. “I ran to him like any mother would do crying, hugging, beggin [sic] what happened. ‘Wesley hurt me bad mama,’ is all he kept saying.”

According to Payne, she left Ayrian and her other children with McCollum in order to finish last minute Christmas shopping. When she returned home, she found her son cowering in bed and covered in bruises, forehead welts and a hand print on his cheek. Her boyfriend reportedly claimed he was trying to teach the boy a lesson because “he needed to learn to listen,” reported The Miami Herald.

“For a grown man to punch a child over and over and slap him and beat him with a belt ALL over is no man at all,” she wrote. “He is the lowest scum on earth…” According to Payne, she was a survivor of domestic violence and saw no signs in her boyfriend of 10 months that he could have done something to her son.

Payne immediately called police and McCollum was arrested, while the boy was taken to the hospital. The 25 year old is facing charges of child abuse and neglect according to jail records. Since his arrest, the mom has filed a protective order against him.

“There is an evil inside of some people no one sees and that’s how this happened,” Payne wrote. “If I could change my son places in a heartbeat I would.”