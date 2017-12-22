Menu
Twitter/mspringerwftv Read this Next

A Florida mom might be a felon after a child swore in front of her son and she totally lost it
Advertisement

An Oklahoma man is facing criminal charges after police say he went to shocking lengths to punish his girlfriend’s son.

Bridgette Payne took to Facebook in since-removed images of her five-year-old son, Ayrian, after Wesley McCollum, 25, allegedly beat him for opening his Christmas presents early, reported KFOR.


RELATED: Her six-year-old son weighed only 13 pounds when authorities rescued him and now she could go away for decades

“Words cannot explain seeing your baby like this and having no clue what happened,” she wrote. “I ran to him like any mother would do crying, hugging, beggin [sic] what happened. ‘Wesley hurt me bad mama,’ is all he kept saying.”

According to Payne, she left Ayrian and her other children with McCollum in order to finish last minute Christmas shopping. When she returned home, she found her son cowering in bed and covered in bruises, forehead welts and a hand print on his cheek. Her boyfriend reportedly claimed he was trying to teach the boy a lesson because “he needed to learn to listen,” reported The Miami Herald.

“For a grown man to punch a child over and over and slap him and beat him with a belt ALL over is no man at all,” she wrote. “He is the lowest scum on earth…” According to Payne, she was a survivor of domestic violence and saw no signs in her boyfriend of 10 months that he could have done something to her son.

RELATED: Day care barely gets a slap on the wrist after an elaborate plot to hide a disturbing child abuse incident

Payne immediately called police and McCollum was arrested, while the boy was taken to the hospital. The 25 year old is facing charges of child abuse and neglect according to jail records. Since his arrest, the mom has filed a protective order against him.

“There is an evil inside of some people no one sees and that’s how this happened,” Payne wrote. “If I could change my son places in a heartbeat I would.”

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

Lionel Richie’s daughter dresses up as a skimpy Santa to celebrate with Scott Disick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

You just need two things to amaze your kids with this fun scientific magic trick

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

President Trump took a tough stance on North Korea and “Rocketman’s” regime shot right back

Man who hoarded guns and sent threats to President Trump has finally learned his fate
Crime and punishment

Man who hoarded guns and sent threats to President Trump has finally learned his fate

Cops caught this lawyer-turned-professor with his pants down — and that’s not even the half of it
Crime and punishment

Cops caught this lawyer-turned-professor with his pants down — and that’s not even the half of it

,
This guy’s mugshot is ridiculous, but the charges against him are downright disgusting
Crime and punishment

This guy’s mugshot is ridiculous, but the charges against him are downright disgusting

,
Rosie O’Donnell almost certainly just broke the law with this bizarrely stupid tweet
Crime and punishment

Rosie O’Donnell almost certainly just broke the law with this bizarrely stupid tweet

,
Advertisement