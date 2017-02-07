The man arrested for killing a Queens jogger previously revealed his hatred for women

The 20-year-old man who confessed to murdering jogger Karina Vetrano once made a gruesome admission to a teacher’s aide in high school about his murderous desires: He wanted to stab all the girls at school.

Sources told the New York Post on Monday that Chanel Lewis revealed his plot to the aide on May 17, 2011. Lewis, 15 at the time, also asked, “What would happen if I bring a knife to school?”

Officials at the school called the police. Lewis was evaluated as an “emotionally disturbed person,” but was released. A month later, Lewis reportedly cussed at a female student and threatened her, and her family forced the school to call police again, according to the Post. Sources told the newspaper that by that time, Lewis was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.





RELATED: Minnesota man who stabbed his pregnant wife to death now knows his fate

Lewis transferred to Martin De Porres High School in Rockaway Park, Queens, a private school for students with emotional and behavioral issues, in September 2011. Students there told the newspaper that Lewis was often bullied and teased, but they did not describe him as violent. He graduated in 2015.

According to police, Lewis was angry after a fight with family and took that anger out on Vetrano, who was jogging.

RELATED: Two kids went to visit grandma, and now they’re witnesses to a murder

“When I saw her, I just hit her and kept hitting her. I hit her and choked her,” he told police, according to the Post‘s sources.

Vetrano was found with her pants pulled partway down, but Lewis, whose DNA was a match, didn’t admit to sexually assaulting her, sources said.

Lewis, who had no prior criminal record, is being held in the Manhattan Detention Complex. He is charged with second-degree murder. His next court date is Feb. 21.