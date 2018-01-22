A Michigan couple was formally charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl.

As Rare previously reported, Candice Diaz, 24, and boyfriend Brad Fields, 28, of Sumpter Township were accused of murdering Diaz’s daughter Gabrielle Barrett, who was found dead with severe burns and other injuries on New Year’s Day. Police were called to their trailer home southwest of Detroit when attempts by the family to revive the little girl were unsuccessful.





Diaz and Fields fled, triggering a nationwide manhunt. They were eventually caught in southern Georgia.

When questioned, Diaz reportedly told police that she placed Barrett in the bathtub with running water and made pancakes; upon returning, Barrett was underwater, and Diaz reportedly said she pulled her out, and the girl vomited.

However, reports describe a more horrific scene.

The little girl was burned so badly by the water that police reportedly found melted skin in the bathtub drain. Her big toe was also said to have fallen off. Her injuries were so extensive that the Washtenaw County medical examiner said it was the “worst child death case” he’d seen in his 27-year-career.

Bruises were also reportedly discovered on her body, which appeared to be accumulated at different points of time.

Click On Detroit reports that Diaz and Fields are now being charged with felony murder, second-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse.

It was also reported that Barrett’s 1-year-old half-sister, believed to be Fields’ own daughter, was removed from her home by Child Protective Services following the death of Barrett.

“I’m glad they were caught,” said Kyle Barrett, the 4-year-old’s father. “They deserve everything they should get. They deserve torture, hard times, worse than they did to my daughter.”

“It’s just hard for her being gone,” he added. “She in the right place, where God needs her. But it’s hard.”

As for Diaz’s alleged role, he said, “I don’t understand what caused it. I don’t understand any of it. But do I believe Candice did it? No. Do I believe she has part of it because of Brad? Yes. I believe Candice was forced.”

Grandmother Deborah Barrett admitted that she didn’t “see any signs” of abuse, saying, “She was always happy. It would take her a while to warm up to us, because she didn’t see us often.”

“Every time we tried to get her, [Diaz would say,] ‘She’s sick. You can’t have her,'” recalled grandfather Jerry Barrett.

“This should have never happened to my granddaughter,” he said. “If they want to fight and stay in Georgia, and they get the death penalty, I’m all for it.”