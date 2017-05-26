The professor who attacked Trump supporters with a bike lock at a violent demonstration is now in custody

Warning: Graphic content

Eric Clanton, former philospohy professor at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Calif, has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Trump supporter with a bike lock.

Police have assessed video and pictures of a violent demonstration between Trump supporters and counterprotesters called “Patriot Day,” reports KCBS News. Just of the several assaults that led to Clanton’s arrest is featured below:

Diablo Valley College spokesperson Tim Leong said that the school received numerous complaints about its hiring practices following the incident, “We especially at Diablo Valley College received, in fact, hundreds of calls and emails concerning the hiring, that we have someone like this in front of our class, in front of our students, potentially dangerous”

“You’re swinging a small metal object that can absolutely cause traumatic injuries,” Berkeley Police Lt. Kevin Schofield said of the bike lock. Clanton’s assault quickly became a priority to the department. Homicide detectives were assigned to help discover his identity.

Clanton is currently being held in the Berkeley city jail for assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $200,000.

