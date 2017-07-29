The tattoo artist who allegedly shot and killed a cop trying to save him has been identified

Lt. Aaron Allan, known to his friends as “Teddy Bear,” was killed on Thursday while responding to a crash. As Allan approached the car, somebody inside the vehicle fired on him, killing the policeman with almost 20 years of service.

In a press conference, Allan’s chief stated, “Lieutenant Allan was a hard worker, and today was no different. He responded to a crash with urgency to preserve life. Tragically, his was lost.”

Police have identified 28-year-old Jason Brown as the man who they believe fired on Allan. Brown is a tattoo artist at Delta 9 tattoo parlor in Indiana and has a young son. His friends were shocked by the allegations, saying that the murder was not like him at all. One friend wrote, “The Jason that killed that cop isn’t the Jason we know. The Jason we know makes sure his son is well taken care of. The Jason we know spends all his time in the shop doing tattoos all day.”

Brown has deleted most of his social media accounts, but before they were taken down, he had a number of photos with guns. He posted one photo of a handgun reading, “Why do I carry a pistol? Because my AR-15 doesn’t fit into my pants.” RTV6 reported that in 2013 Brown spent 30 days in jail for possession of marijuana or a synthetic cannabis.

One friend told RTV6 that “he doesn’t drink. So where this all came into play, I don’t know.” She noted that Brown had a gun permit and was regularly armed. In one Facebook post, the suspect offered to trade tattoo work for guns, which he called “bang bangs.” He is still in the hospital recovering from the crash.