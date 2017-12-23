The nation is learning more about the disturbing horror story surrounding Evan Brewer, the 3-year-old Kansas boy who was found encased in concrete when the landlord evicted his mother and stepfather. Now, his caretakers are facing murder charges, and we’re learning disturbing details — like the news that Evan’s mother and stepfather may have recorded his abuse. The boy was the grandson of former Wichita mayor and gubernatorial candidate Carl Brewer.





Evan’s father spent months fighting for the custody of his son, but by the time the courts granted him rights, it was too late. When authorities found Evan’s body, it was too badly decomposed to identify what happened to him. According to the affidavit, the suspects, Miranda Miller, 36, and Stephen Bodine, 40, recorded videos of their abuse of Evan on an app called “WardenCam,” which is essentially a cloud-based security camera. The timestamped videos were recovered from a Google account.

We now know more about what led up to the death of three-year-old Evan Brewer. https://t.co/rCSDvGXbYU #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/ygsfinoteW — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) December 20, 2017

In one of the videos, Evan is nude in a concrete room with a belt around his neck and his hands tied behind his back. In one of the clips, Bodine is heard telling Evan “f***ing sick of you dude. You can’t win. You’re not achieving nothing.” In a couple of the descriptions of the videos, as recorded in the affidavit, the shadow of a bald male (presumably Bodine) is seen in the background.

Evan’s father has chosen not to speak about the horrific tragedy that happened to his son, instead going through a spokeswoman, Shayla Johnston, who says that she considers the videos described in the affidavit to be “torture.” She also said that the system failed Evan and that a court ordered police to protect the child. Johnston says, “They could have pushed some buttons … I don’t know that they even tried.”

The Wichita Eagle outlined a disturbing timeline that, if true, suggests that the state could have helped save Evan. Two days after the first video, Johnston asked a judge to “force Miller to show that Evan was still alive” but that was declined. When his father got Evan back, he noticed signs of abuse and filed a number of child abuse complaints with the state, but those were largely ignored or at least unsuccessfully pursued.

When social workers confronted Miller and Bodine, they found reasons to keep from talking, at one point saying that Evan was staying with family in Oklahoma. In requests for comment, the Department for Children and Families released the following statement “We are bound by court order to not discuss case specifics once the records have been sealed, as they have in this case. But as is clear from the affidavit, this innocent child died an unspeakable death for which there can be no excuse.”