There’s a new development in a former baseball star’s sexual assault case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A settlement is in the works in a lawsuit against former Major League Baseball player Chad Curtis, who’s in a Michigan prison for criminal sexual conduct.

A federal judge in Grand Rapids has scheduled a meeting for next Monday. Curtis will participate by video from prison.

RELATED: A former sports hero has turned to terrible human and sits in jail for horrific crimes

He’s being sued by four young women who attended Lakewood High School in western Michigan, where he worked after retiring from baseball. They are also suing Lakewood, a school district in Barry County.





The women say they were inappropriately touched by Curtis in the weight room. Attorney Monica Beck says her clients are “close to reaching” a deal with him and the district.

RELATED: Some ballplayers are not happy with Major League Baseball’s new anti-bullying policy

The 48-year-old Curtis played for six teams, including the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. He’s eligible for parole in 2020.