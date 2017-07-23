There’s more bad news for the Texas pastor tied up in a prostitution scandal

A married Texas associate pastor and father of three has resigned his position at The Woodlands First Baptist Church after an arrest on prostitution charges last week.

Fifty-two-year-old Eddie Hilburn is facing prostitution charges after allegedly paying $80 for sex from an undercover Harris County sheriff’s deputy, according to KTRK. He’d been a pastor at The Woodlands First Baptist since 2012.

Reports say he was arrested in a hotel but offer nothing more specific than that. Hilburn appeared in court just hours after his arrest.





After the arrest, The Daily Mail reported that Hilburn resigned his position as associate pastor at the church in The Woodlands.

An updated statement from the church calls this a “difficult time,” reading: